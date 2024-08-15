ADVERTISEMENT
Ganduje: APC lambasts Gov Yusuf, urges probe of alleged state-sponsored violence

Segun Adeyemi

The APC labelled the actions of Governor Yusuf as a reckless attempt to destabilise the region and tarnish the image of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje’s administration. [Abba Kabir Yusuf and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje/Facebook]
Governor Abba Yusuf recently established an investigative panel to investigate the misuse of public assets, political violence, and funds during Ganduje's administration.

The party claims the protest was orchestrated to undermine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

The allegations, detailed in a statement released on Thursday, August 15, by Mr Edwin Olofu, Chief Press Secretary to the APC National Chairman, challenge the Kano State Government's narrative.

According to Olofu, credible intelligence reports reveal that Governor Yusuf's administration directly funded the protest, which tragically turned violent, leaving citizens at risk.

"It is alarming that a sitting governor would incite such chaos and violence within his state, putting the lives and properties of innocent citizens at risk," Olofu stated.

He condemned the actions as a reckless attempt to destabilise the region and tarnish the image of President Tinubu.

The APC has called on the Federal Government to investigate the Kano State Government's involvement in the incident immediately.

"The sponsors of this violence must be brought to justice to ensure that this does not set a dangerous precedent for other states," Olofu emphasised.

The statement also dismissed allegations that protesters looted sensitive documents related to former Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's corruption trial, describing them as "laughable" and a "desperate attempt" by Governor Yusuf's administration to divert attention from their culpability in the violence.

"It is laughable that governance has been reduced to a huge joke in Kano state... no discerning mind will buy into this pedestrian propaganda," the statement read, questioning the plausibility of such documents being stolen during the protest.

The APC urged Kano residents to remain calm and law-abiding as the authorities investigate.

"We stand with the people of Kano," Olofu affirmed, reiterating the party's commitment to promoting peace, justice, and good governance nationwide.

Segun Adeyemi

