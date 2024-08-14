Kano govt accuses protesters of stealing Ganduje’s trial files during court attack

During the #EndBadGovernance protest, hoodlums vandalised and looted the court, taking with them essential files used in the prosecution of Ganduje, his wife Hafsat, his son Umar Abdullahi, and five others, Daily Trust reported.

The group faces eight charges, including misappropriation and diversion of public funds during Ganduje's eight-year tenure.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who visited the court to assess the damages, condemned the incident as a deliberate act to sabotage justice.

"It is very unfortunate that enemies of Kano State hired undesirable elements to vandalise one of the historic public buildings with a mission of averting corruption charges against the Ag. National Chairman of APC and former governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his family, and aides," said the governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The looting left the court in ruins, with damages exceeding ₦1 billion. Offices, including that of the state Chief Judge, were ransacked, and essential materials crucial to the ongoing legal proceedings were destroyed.

Despite the setback, Governor Yusuf urged the judiciary to persevere and continue their work for the people's benefit.

The governor also appealed to Kano's youth to avoid being manipulated into violence and instead focus on skill acquisition for a brighter future.