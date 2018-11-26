Ganduje donates N10m to EFCC, ICPC, others

news

The Kano State Governor, has reportedly announced the donation of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to the organisers of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

According to Daily Trust, the organisers of the event include: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes, (ICPC), Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The report says that the marathon was organised to celebrate President Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

Ganduje also promised that the Kano state anti-corruption agency known as the Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission will partner with the organisers of the marathon to ensure its success.

Anti-corruption efforts

The Kano state Governor also said that his administration has empowered the state’s anti-corruption agency to enable efficiently carry out its mandate

“Before now, people find it difficult to access the services of the agency but we established offices across the 44 local government areas so that the services can be available to the common man.

“We also facilitated the recruitment of additional personnel and subjected them to training by professional agencies like EFCC and ICPC so that they can deliver. We also ensured cooperation with these agencies and that attracted international organizations to support us in reinforcing our anti-corruption system,” he added.

Bribery allegations

Governor Ganduje was accused of receiving kickbacks from contractors in Kano state.

Several videos have also been released on social media by Daily Nigerian publisher, Ja'afar Ja'afar, showing Ganduje allegedly receiving money.

The Kano state Governor however dismissed the allegations, adding that the videos were doctored.

Recently, a Kano State High Court issued an order restraining Daily Nigerian and its publisher from posting more videos of the Governor.