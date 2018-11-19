Court bans posting of more Ganduje bribery videos

news

Following an interim injunction sought by the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, a Kano State High Court has granted an order restraining Daily Nigerian and its publisher, Ja'afar Ja'afar, from publishing videos of the governor allegedly collecting bribe.

The online news platform has been under scrutiny following the publication it made of the governor collecting kickbacks from an anonymous contractor.

The governor has since denied the allegation and has also asked the court to declare the publication as wrongful and a defamation of character.

In its sitting on Monday, November 19, the court restrained the news platform, its publisher and their agents from "publishing, sharing or spreading videos injurious to the plaintiff/applicant pending the determination of the substantive application slated for hearing on the 6th of December 2018".

This development comes a week after the contractor behind the videos had declared that he is ready to testify before the Kano state house of Assembly committee investigating the matter.

The contractor, writing through his lawyer, Saeed Muhd Twada, offered to testify before the panel that was set up by the House of Assembly to investigate the allegations.