Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje

The State House of Assembly had on Monday, Oct. 15, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the authenticity of video clips allegedly showing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe.
The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair for himself and the national coordinator of lawyers for sustainable democratization of Nigeria.
The suit is against three defendants: the Kano state House of Assembly, chairman of investigative committee, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi and the Attorney General of the state and commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Muktar.
ALSO READ: Ganduje's bribery scandal does not concern Buhari - Presidency
The presiding Judge, Justice A T Badamasi in an interim injunction, ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.
He, therefore, adjourned sitting to Monday Nov. 12, for hearing on the motion on notice.
NAN recalled that the State House of Assembly had on Monday, Oct. 15, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the authenticity of video clips allegedly showing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe from a contractor.