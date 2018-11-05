Pulse.ng logo
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje

The State House of Assembly had on Monday, Oct. 15, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the authenticity of video clips allegedly showing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe.

  • Published:
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje play

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje

(Faces International Magazine )

A Kano High court on Monday ordered the state House of Assembly investigative committee to stop investigation on the bribery allegation against the state Governor, Dr Abdullah Ganduje, pending determination of a case filed before it on the matter.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair for himself and the national coordinator of lawyers for sustainable democratization of Nigeria.

The suit is against three defendants: the Kano state House of Assembly, chairman of investigative committee, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi and the Attorney General of the state and commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Muktar.

ALSO READ: Ganduje's bribery scandal does not concern Buhari - Presidency

The presiding Judge, Justice A T Badamasi in an interim injunction, ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He, therefore, adjourned sitting to Monday Nov. 12, for hearing on the motion on notice.
NAN recalled that the State House of Assembly had on Monday, Oct. 15, set up a seven-man committee to investigate the authenticity of video clips allegedly showing Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje receiving bribe from a contractor.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

