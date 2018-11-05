Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje

news

A Kano High court on Monday ordered the state House of Assembly investigative committee to stop investigation on the bribery allegation against the state Governor, Dr Abdullah Ganduje, pending determination of a case filed before it on the matter.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair for himself and the national coordinator of lawyers for sustainable democratization of Nigeria.

The suit is against three defendants: the Kano state House of Assembly, chairman of investigative committee, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi and the Attorney General of the state and commissioner of Justice, Barrister Ibrahim Muktar.

The presiding Judge, Justice A T Badamasi in an interim injunction, ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.