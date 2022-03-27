FUTA mourns former VC, Prof. Daramola

“The Federal University of Technology, Akure has received the news of the demise of its immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, with shock and sadness.

“Daramola, who served as FUTA’s sixth substantive Vice Chancellor between May 2012 and May 2017, died on March 25, in the course of an illness.

“The death is shocking and painful, not just because of its suddenness but also because by the death, FUTA has lost one of the builders of and contributors to the growth and development of our institution.

“And Nigeria has lost an erudite scholar of international standing,’’ Arifalo stated.

He said that the late Daramola served FUTA creditably in various capacities during his tenure as vice chancellor.

He said that Daramola attended University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) for Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc. 1980).

“He proceeded to the University of Ibadan for Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Agricultural Economics (M.Sc., 1982 and PhD, 1987).

“He started his career in FUTA in 1986 serving in various positions thereafter, he was appointed Professor of Agricultural Economics on October 1, 1999,” he said.

The registrar said that deceased consolidated on the gains of his predecessors and charted new frontiers of development, particularly in rebranding, internationalisation and renewal of critical infrastructure.

He noted that the deceased succeeded in taking FUTA to the “market place” as he canvassed in his agenda for development of the university, prior to and after taking office as vice chancellor.

He said late Daramola undertook many engagements for national and international organisations, and served as chairman, Committee of Vice Chancellors and Association of Vice Chancellor of Nigerian Universities.

“The two positions he held concurrently between 2015 and 2017.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with members of his family at this very difficult time,” he added.

Arifalo urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the rich and laudable legacies of sterling services to the academic world and humanity that the departed erudite professor left behind.