Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Friends Of Jagaban Initiative was one of the major support groups of President Tinubu in the last presidential election.

The Friends Of Jagaban Initiative (FOJI) says it is ready to embark on sensitisation of Nigerians towards patriotism and the importance of President Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms.

Funsho Abdul, National Coordinator of the group stated this at the Expanded Executive Council Meeting of the initiative in Abuja.

Abdul noted that many people were still ignorant of the remarkable reform agenda of the present administration.

The national coordinator appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the present administration, assuring that the country would soon come out of the woods.

He pointed out that all major reforms were aimed at improving the livelihoods and putting food on the table of all ordinary Nigerians.

Abdul further announced that the group would organise its Stakeholders’ Consultative Conference for the first quarter of the year.

He said that the conference would draw political appointees, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and experts from various fields for feedback, dialogue and ideas to improve the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

” I must sincerely thank you for your patience and support to our own administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

” Our FOJI stakeholders consultative conference shall soon be held for the first quarter of the year 2024.

“This conference shall serve as a general platform to get feedback and dialogue towards the realisation of the Renewed Hope mantra of this administration.”

The Friends Of Jagaban Initiative was one of the major support groups of President Tinubu in the last presidential election.

It is a grassroots mobilisation platform that has thousands of members.

