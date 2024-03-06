ADVERTISEMENT
Friends, family bid farewell as OAU zoo keeper killed by lion laid to rest

News Agency Of Nigeria

The deceased made a sacrificial service to save the life of another junior staff who was first attacked by the lion.

OAU Zookeeper, Late Olabode Olawuyi [Punch Newspapers]
The burial took place on Wednesday at OAU Cemetery after a funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ile-Ife. In his sermon, Pastor Olu Okotoni said death was unavoidable and that everyone should prepare ahead of his or her last day on earth.

Okotoni, who noted that Olawuyi’s death came unexpectedly, said that man was appointed to die once and thereafter, judgment. He said the deceased made a sacrificial service to save the life of another junior staff who was first attacked by the lion.

“We believe we will see him again on the glorious day.

“He was a born again Christian until his last breath and he lived a fulfilled life,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Olawuyi, an Assistant Chief Veterinary Technologist, was killed by a nine-year-old lion at the zoological garden on February 19. The deceased was attacked while attempting to rescue a woman who was initially attacked by the lion.

Abiodun Olarewaju, OAU Public Relations Officer, had in a statement said the male lion was thereafter euthanised. The late Olawuyi was said to have been in charge of the zoological garden for over a decade before the ghastly incident.

NAN reports that the wife of the deceased, children, as well as members of staff of the university were present at the funeral service.

