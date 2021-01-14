The Night of Ideas is an annual event designed to deepen exchange of ideas between countries and cultures, disciplines and generations.

According to a statement signed by Cécile Mercier, Cultural Affairs Officer of the Embassy, this year would mark the third edition of the programme scheduled to

hold at the Alliance Française in Lagos on Jan. 28 at 6p.m

“In January 2021, more than 200 Nights of Ideas are expected internationally, from Finland to Peru, from Nigeria to Fiji, from Lebanon to Canada.

“This year, Institut Française in Paris designed a unique global programme; the programme will be reinforced in its digital dimension by a live broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

“The programme entitled Night of Ideas; Circles of Solidarity, will address the general theme: Closer in the light of the new forms of solidarity.

“Which the crisis of our economic and social models calls for in the wake of a pandemic that will leave us with a world that is as uncertain as ever,” Mercier said.

She explained that the programme would be divided into several salons, to allow the audience to wander through a variety of spaces, take part in workshops-conferences and enjoy cultural activities.

She also said it would feature dance performances by Ennovate Dance House artistes and photography exhibition by Imaging Oworo, as tool to document environment and promote friendship.

“As part of the Night of Ideas, an exhibition of the works being produced will be presented in the gallery of the Alliance Française de Lagos.

“The exhibition will showcase how art and culture can be effective means for the reconstruction of individual and collective identities, for social cohesion and foster neighbourliness", she added.