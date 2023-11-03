Tinubu meets Macron's rep as France prepares to return $150m Abacha loot

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, November 3, 2023, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu commended the European nation for the move.

Ngelale said the French government's decision to return the loot was conveyed by the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, during her meeting with the Nigerian president on Friday.

The highly-elated Tinubu lauded the strengthening of bilateral relations between Nigeria and France, noting that this progress followed his visit to Paris after his inauguration.

“Thank you for the good news on the return of Abacha loot. We appreciate your effective cooperation concerning the return of Nigeria’s money. It will be judiciously applied in attaining our development objectives,” the President was quoted as saying.

Tinubu welcomed the growing cooperation between the two countries in areas of shared interest, such as climate change, economic integration, education, and culture, while stressing the need to reinforce collaboration on all fronts.

He also acknowledged the signing of a €100 million agreement between Nigeria and France to support the i-DICE programme — a Federal Government initiative to promote investment in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Creative Arts Industries.

The agreement was inked by Nigeria's Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Technology, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani and Colonna during an earlier event attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar, at Tafawa Balewa House, the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For her part, the French envoy conveyed President Emmanuel Macron's goodwill and expressed her country's preparedness to expand mutually beneficial collaboration with Nigeria across multiple sectors.

She thereby extended a formal invitation to Tinubu to attend the forthcoming Paris Peace Forum.

On the Abacha loot, Colonna explained that the repatriation followed the completion of legal processes.