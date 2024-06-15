ADVERTISEMENT
Fouani MD, 3 foreigners abducted while travelling by boat in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sources say the kidnappers have reached out and asked for a $1.5m ransom to release the captives.

Fouani is a multinational company which represents LG, Hisense, Maxi, Huawei, and Jinko, among others.

According to a source who spoke to Punch Online under the condition of anonymity, the incident happened around Falomo Bridge on the evening of Friday, June 14, 2024.

The captives, whose names have not been ascertained, were said to be travelling through the Lagos waters from Apapa to Victoria Island when the kidnappers struck.

The source also disclosed that the abductors had reached out, demanding a $1.5m ransom.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source revealed.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.
Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

ALSO READ: Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

The Lagos State police command has also confirmed the incident.

When contacted by the platform, state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said police received a report on the incident and are working on it.

“Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that,” he said.

However, Hundeyin refused to disclose the names of the victims, saying, “I’m not obliged to state the names, when, where and how it happened for now but we are looking into it.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

