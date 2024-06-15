Fouani MD, 3 foreigners abducted while travelling by boat in Lagos

Fouani is a multinational company which represents LG, Hisense, Maxi, Huawei, and Jinko, among others.

According to a source who spoke to Punch Online under the condition of anonymity, the incident happened around Falomo Bridge on the evening of Friday, June 14, 2024.

The captives, whose names have not been ascertained, were said to be travelling through the Lagos waters from Apapa to Victoria Island when the kidnappers struck.

The source also disclosed that the abductors had reached out, demanding a $1.5m ransom.

“Yesterday (Friday) evening, the Managing Director of Fouani company (LG and Hisense) and three Lebanese were kidnapped around Falomo Bridge while travelling from Apapa to Victoria Island by boat.

“The kidnappers have asked for $1.5m,” the source revealed.

Police confirm abduction

The Lagos State police command has also confirmed the incident.

When contacted by the platform, state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said police received a report on the incident and are working on it.

“Yes, it is true. We got the report and we are looking into it. Please, I’m not obliged to state more than that,” he said.