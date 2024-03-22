ADVERTISEMENT
9 suspected kidnappers arrested in Lekki-Ajah, 3 victims rescued

The arrest was made after a shootout that lasted hours around one of the suspects’ hideouts in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

9 suspected kidnappers arrested in Lekki-Ajah, 3 victims rescued [Guardian]
The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest on Friday in a statement.

Adejobi said that Mobile policemen from MOPOL 20, Ikeja and Maroko Police Division, carried out the operation to arrest the suspected kidnappers. He said the arrest was made after a shootout that lasted hours around one of the suspects’ hideouts in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the state.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were members of a notorious gang of kidnappers operating in the Lekki-Ajah axis.

He said that their arrest followed a series of complaints from members of the public to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Adegoke Fayoade, over an upsurge in kidnapping along the Lekki-Ajah axis.

Adejobi said that during the raid, three Point of Sale (POS) machines, allegedly used for the collection of ransom money, and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the suspects.

He said over the past weeks, the operations had recorded several achievements.

In a more recent happening, on March 17, 2024, at about 10:30 pm, the Commander PMF 20, Ikeja, Lagos, led a joint team of mobile policemen and officers from Maroko Division to a suspected den of kidnappers where they arrested nine suspected kidnappers.

“Three of their victims were also rescued, while 10 mobile phones and two POS machines were recovered from the suspects,” he said.

The Force spokesperson said that in a similar occurrence, on March 16, 2024, police operatives of the Badagry Divisional Headquarters arrested one Abbas, suspected to be the leader of a cult gang allegedly involved in the shooting of one Adeniyi Adebanjo, on February 26, 2024.

He said that upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted to being the leader of a six-man cult gang operating in the Badagry area of Lagos state.

