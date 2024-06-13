Lagos police arrest lady who faked her own kidnap, ex-convict for armed robbery

SP Umman Ayuba, the Zonal Command’s Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos when briefing newsmen.

Ayuba said that the zone under the leadership of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Olatoye Durosinmi had recorded tremendous success in the war against crime and criminality.

She said that those arrested comprised 21 males and two females.

The spokesperson said that among the suspects arrested was an ex-convict, Samson Sesan, the principal suspect and kingpin of a robbery gang involved in several robbery incidents around Abeokuta, Ogun.

Ayuba said that Sesan was arrested on June 1 by operatives of the Zonal Dragon Squad.

“Sesan was arrested and while conducting a search at his apartment, one locally made double barrel pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered.

“Upon interrogation, other suspects were arrested and more exhibits recovered,” she said.

Ayuba said that a young lady, who allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to fake her kidnap and demanded N5 million ransom, was also arrested along with some of her accomplices.

“A case of kidnapping was reported to the office of the AIG by one Jona Jumai that sometime in the month of May 2024 her sister, who works as a domestic staff in Ajah Area of Lagos, went missing.

“A few days later the family members were contacted via a strange telephone number that the missing lady had been kidnapped and in custody of the kidnappers who demanded N5 million ransom to be paid into a designated account.

“Suspects were trailed and arrested in their hideout in Ikorodu Area of Lagos by operatives of the Zonal Anti-Piracy Unit led by SP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi,” the police spokesperson said.

Ayuba further said that the investigation revealed that it was the purported kidnap victim, her boyfriend and her cousin who planned the kidnap to extort money from her employer and family members.

Speaking further, she said that another suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth more than N40 million.

“The suspect who is a domestic staff (Chef) at the time was alleged of breaking and stealing jewellery and other valuables worth more than N40 million in a petition received from Dr Ademola Oyewusi ‘m’ sometime in August 2023.

“The suspect was arrested somewhere in Makurdi, Benue State through a technology-driven investigation by SP Mariam Ogunmolasuyi and team.

“He confessed to having sold the stolen items to one Mutairu Yakubu ‘m’ for a sum of N7.4 million before he absconded to his hometown in Cross River”, she said.

Ayuba also said that two suspects were arrested for alleged production of adulterated cough syrups.

“A petition filed by one Walter Anyaoha, the Managing Director of Wihyaland Pharmaceuticals, alleged that his trainee Chisom Ndukwu, who has been living with him suddenly left the house to an unknown place.

“When he checked his shop he realised that four cartons of JVI drug valued at N9.6 million were also missing in the shop.

“Investigation into the allegation by CSP Omotayo Adegbite O/C Zonal Anti-Crime Unit led to the arrest of the suspect in the company of his accomplice who is into the production of adulterated cough syrups.

“When a search was conducted in the houses and premises of the suspects, bags containing packs with the inscription of DSP codeine cough syrups and empty bottles and covers of cough syrups were recovered."

According to her, the suspects admitted to the crime.

Ayuba said items recovered from the suspects included five cars, firearms, foodstuff and some dangerous weapons.

“Exhibits recovered include one locally made double barrel pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol, 10 rounds of live cartridges, one unregistered Toyota Corolla, and one unregistered Mazda 626.

“Others are a Mazda 323 with foreign number plate KJ 52 AYA, one Nissan Primera car with registration number JBD 386 XC, one Mazda 626 with registration number LSR 05 GG, four bags of Garri, five iron bars, one chisel, one sledge hammer, one iron bending tool.

“Also recovered were three cutlasses, two flat iron bars, one hammer, bags containing packs with the inscription of DSP codeine cough syrup and empty bottles.”

According to her, the investigation is ongoing.