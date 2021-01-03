Prof Oye Ibidapo-Obe, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has died at the age of 71.

According to Punch, Prof Ibidapo-Obe died of COVID-19 in Lagos on Sunday, January 3, 2020.

While confirming former VC's death, the ASUU-UNILAG chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, described the deceased as a quintessential academic that would be "greatly be missed in the education sector".

“Yes, he is dead. We got the sad news this evening. He is a distinguished scholar, a seasoned university administrator whose death remains a very big loss to the Nigerian university system and indeed the Nigerian society,” Ashiru told Punch.

Ibidapo-Obe was a professor of Systems Engineering and a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos from 2000 to 2007.