ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Minister had earlier urged Mmesoma to come clean on the matter.

I'll beg JAMB to pardon you if you say the truth, Former Minister tells Nmesoma.
I'll beg JAMB to pardon you if you say the truth, Former Minister tells Nmesoma.

Recommended articles

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, had caused a national ruckus after claiming to have scored the highest mark of 362 in this year's UTME examination.

The purported result placed her as the best UTME candidate of the year and she was so celebrated until JAMB announced that the result she's parading was obtained through a fraudulent means.

The exam body further disclosed that Mmesoma actually scored 249; subsequently nullified the result and also barred her from taking its mandatory examination for intending undergraduates for three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the candidate initially put up a fight, insisting that her result was obtained from JAMB's result portal, she later confessed to a committee set up by the Anambra State government that she used her phone to manipulate the result.

Recall Chidoka had on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, pledged to beg JAMB for leniency on the one condition that Mmesoma will come clean with the source of her result.

The former minister, who also owns the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre where the candidate sat for her examination, asked her to explain how she got the result and “who led her down that path”.

“If she does that, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to note her age and show more leniency,” Chidoka said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a statement made available to the press on Saturday, July 8, 2023, the former Minister restated his desire to intercede for the pupil.

He said, “My offer to plead with JAMB still stands and I will do so.”

He also cautioned the people to be mindful of her young age and work towards using the experience as a teaching moment.

“Castigating her will be counterproductive. I believe in justice and also in mercy and restoration,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Former Minister not giving up on Mmesoma, says 'I will still beg JAMB'

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Senator Yerima sees nothing wrong in marrying 14-year-old Egyptian girl

Ex-Ohaneze President-General Joe Irukwu dies at 89

Ex-Ohaneze President-General Joe Irukwu dies at 89

55,000 Nigerians benefit from World Bank/FG APPEALS Project - Coordinator

55,000 Nigerians benefit from World Bank/FG APPEALS Project - Coordinator

Attainment of 8bn world population, a milestone in human devt — UNFPA

Attainment of 8bn world population, a milestone in human devt — UNFPA

NSCIA urges Swedish authorities to stop burning of Quran

NSCIA urges Swedish authorities to stop burning of Quran

FG, Lagos govt reopen Eko/Apogbon bridges after 15 months closure

FG, Lagos govt reopen Eko/Apogbon bridges after 15 months closure

LG boss lauds Kebbi govt for rescuing 30 banditry victims

LG boss lauds Kebbi govt for rescuing 30 banditry victims

Nigerians say Twitter’s flaws gave way for Threads

Nigerians say Twitter’s flaws gave way for Threads

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel