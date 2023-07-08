ADVERTISEMENT
Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Nurudeen Shotayo

The panel of inquiry asked Mmesoma to tender a written apology to JAMB.

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]
Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

According to a fact-finding committee set up by the Anambra State government, the candidate manipulated her result by herself, using her phone.

Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, gained popularity in May after claiming to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME.

She was widely celebrated at the time, especially on social media, as the overall best candidate, despite no confirmation from the exam organiser, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to that effect.

Her purported academic feat won her great commendations, which prompted the owner of an automobile company, Innocent Chukwuma, to award Mmesoma a scholarship worth ₦3 million.

However, an interesting twist occurred when JAMB confirmed Kamsiyochukwu Umeh Precious, with a total score of 360, as the official overall best candidate for 2023.

The exam body would later declare that Mmesoma scored 249, adding that her claim of 362 was a deceitful plot to mislead the public.

But, the student doubled down on her claim and even presented a score sheet, purportedly generated from JAMB's result viewing portal, to strengthen her argument.

Even though the exam body released a plethora of compelling evidence to counter her claim, opinions were still divided on the matter as prominent Nigerians asked for further probe, leading to the setting up of the panel of inquiry by the state government.

In its final report, the panel concluded that Mmesoma indeed manipulated her result.

Consequent upon this, the panel recommended that she tenders a written apology to JAMB, the Anglican Girls Secondary, and the Anambra state government.

The panel’s report reads, “The results paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with an aggregate score of 362 are fake as buttressed by significant variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name, and other infractions.

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using herself using her phone.

“The Principal Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Mrs. Edu Uche, and the education secretary, Diocese of Nnewi (Anglican Communion) expressed dismay at the conduct of Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma.

“Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma should undergo psychological counselling and therapy.

“We hope that this unearthing of the truth as we have discovered will go a long way in correcting the sentiments, misconceptions, and deceptions that have been in the public domain.”

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

