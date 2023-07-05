I'll beg JAMB to pardon you if you say the truth, ex-Minister tells Mmesoma

Mmesoma, a 19-year-old pupil from Anambra State, was accused by JAMB of forging her result which showed an 'inflated score' from 249 to 362, making her the supposed best candidate in this year's examination.

However, according to the body evidence made available by the examination body, Mmesoma appeared to have created the result she's parading from a dubious website, but the pupil has severally denied any wrongdoing.

JAMB has imposed a three-year ban on Mmesoma while her original result has also been nullified.

But, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Mmesoma insisted that she should be absolved of any blame for the controversy saying, “It’s not my fault that I printed my result like that and they said that I forged my result. It’s not my fault. So, them banning it is not fair.”

Minister asks Mmesoma to come clean

Reacting to the matter, Chidoka, who is also the owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre where Mmesoma sat for her examination, pledged to beg JAMB for leniency on the one condition that the candidate will come clean with the source of her result.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the former Minister said, “For Mmesoma, she should come clean and explain how she got that result and who led her down that path. If she does that, I will lend my voice to beg JAMB to note her age and show more leniency.”

Speaking further, Chidoka said he observed two red flags when he saw the candidate’s result online.

“First, our center is no longer addressed as Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development on the JAMB portal since 2021. The correct name on the JAMB portal and Main Examination Slip is Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Center for Human Development)…Her (Mmesoma) result showing Thomas Chidoka without the Nkemefuna Foundation, which was on her Main Examination slip, raised my suspicion about the genuineness of the result.

“The second red flag was the result template. A cursory review of some of those who took the last examination at our center showed a different result slip template with the candidate’s passport picture, JAMB watermarks, and no mention of the name of the examination center," the former Minister said.