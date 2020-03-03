The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Mr Bisi Kazeem disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Kazeem, the retired IGP stated this during a visit of AANI Exexutives to FRSC Headquarters.

Speaking during the visit, Abubakar lauded Oyeyemi after a facility tour of the critical installations at the National Headquarters saying the service had since took a new shape.

“What I have seen here today was not on ground five years ago. Oyeyemi is a man of vision, as such am not surprised to see what I have seen today.

“He is a silent achiever, not lousy and does not blow his trumpet and we are here to tell the world these great achievements,” he said.

Responding, Oyeyemi thanked the retired IGP and commended him for the continuous support he had shown to the Corps both in service and in retirement.

He noted that the present achievements of the Corps were realised as a result of the collective energy and ideas of the entire management team and staff of the Corps.

“The Corps has strategically organised retreats and workshops on ‘thinking outside the box’ in the recent past and the impact of that has enhanced the work process tremendously.

“We are also broadening our coverage for robust data gathering and management. As such, the Corps has just established Command and Staff College in Enugu State.

“The Academy is awaiting the final lap of approval for its upgrade to a degree awarding institution, ” he said.