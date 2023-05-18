Former Ebonyi Senator, Anyim Ude is dead

The announcement of the death of the politician is contained in a statement signed by Nnanna Ude, the eldest son of the deceased on Thursday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the elder statesman died peacefully on May 15, two weeks before the celebration of his 82nd birthday.

“It is with heavy hearts but total gratitude to the Almighty God that our family announces the passing of our father, Sen. (Elder) Anyim Chukwu Ude, MON.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He departed this world and joined the saints on Monday, May 15, 2023; just two weeks to his 82nd birthday.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be announced by the family as we seek your prayers for the repose of his soul to eternal life in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ,” the statement read.

Ude was elected to represent the Ebonyi South Senatorial District in 2007 where he attracted a lot of developmental constituency projects to the Ebonyi South zone.

The late Senator and Octogenarian was born on June 1, 1941, in Akaeze, in the present-day Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before going to the Senate, the late Ude had a thriving career in the Nigerian Public Service spanning 42 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a veteran journalist, broadcaster and administrator with vast experience in public service, especially in media matters.

“He entered the public service of former Eastern Nigeria as a clerk in 1960 and later joined the Eastern Nigeria Information Service, Printers and Publishers of ‘Nigerian Outlook’ in May 1965 as a reporter.

“He served as the Director-General of Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC); pioneer DG, Abia Broadcasting Corporation.”