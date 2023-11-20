Former Chief of Army Staff Mohammed Chris Alli passes away at 78

According to emerging reports, Alli succumbed to a brief illness at a military hospital in Lagos.

Alli's military career spanned pivotal roles, including his tenure as the chief of army staff from November 1993 to August 1994.

Prior to this, he served as the military governor of Plateau state from August 1985 to 1986 and held the position of director of military intelligence (DMI).

Hailing from Koton Karfe, Kogi state, Alli was known for his support of the June 12 presidential election, won by the late MKO Abiola. Unfortunately, the election was later annulled by the former military President Ibrahim Babangida.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in May 2004, appointed Alli as the interim administrator of Plateau state during a state of emergency, marked by ethno-religious crises. He successfully transferred power to the civilian government in November 2004.

In a statement, Chief of Army Staff Taoreed Lagbaja extended condolences to Alli's family, praising the late military officer's commitment and zeal during his years of service.

The army chief also expressed sorrow over the demise, praying for the repose of Alli's soul and offering strength to his grieving family.