Flash flood in Enugu community kills 2

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the confirmation in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

  • Published:
Flooding in Nigeria has claimed nearly 200 lives

Police Command in Enugu state has confirmed that two  young males died from a flash flood that ravaged an agrarian village, Ezema Olo community of Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state.

He also that two other young males were, however, rescued from being carried away by the flood.

Amaraizu said that incident happened on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at about 7 p.m.

“It was gathered that the incident which occurred at Imeama in Ezema Olo community on the said date in the evening was said to have had four boys involved.

“They were later identified as Inyama Uchenna, Friday Okemiri, Ikenna Mbam and Chika Mbam, all within the age bracket of 20 and 21 respectively.

“It was alleged that they were working for someone in her farm before been allegedly carried away by a flash flood after the downpour to nearby Owon River of Ezeagu.

“It was gathered that Uchenna Inyama and Friday Okemiri were rescued just as the corpses of Chika Mbam and Ikenna Mbam were later recovered and released to their relations,“ he said.

According to the police image maker, the relations of the two deceased come  from Agubata Agbaja community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Amaraizu said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter.

