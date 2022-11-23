RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

Ima Elijah

CBN governor said the introduction of new notes was a deliberate step by government to check corruption and counterfeiting of the notes...

Naira Notes
Naira Notes

Recommended articles

Pictures of the new notes have made rounds online today, November 23, 2022.

The unveiling: President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes at the presidential villa today, earlier than the December 15, 2022, date that was previously announced.

Unveiling of new naira notes
Unveiling of new naira notes Pulse Nigeria

Recall: The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, had announced that the President will unveil the new naira notes during the weekly Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

In his brief remarks, the CBN governor said the introduction of new notes was a deliberate step by government to check corruption and counterfeiting of the notes.

He added that, the naira notes currently in use will remain as legal tenders till 31st January, 2023. However circulation of new notes will begin before December 15.

Unveiling of new naira notes
Unveiling of new naira notes Pulse Nigeria

Reactions to new naira notes: Nigerians have started reacting to the first look at the new naira notes.

Why CBN is changing naira notes: In what has been described as a move to tackle vote-buying and control the amount of money in circulation, the CBN announced the plan to redesign the N200, N500, and N1,000 bills last week.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed the apex bank’s decision to redesign the banknotes at a media briefing in Abuja, said the change was sequel to an approval by Buhari.

He said the development was also aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant image problem for the central bank.

What you should know: Emefiele said there was significant hoarding of naira notes by members of the public, with statistics showing that over 80 per cent of the currency in circulation were outside the vaults of the commercial banks. He said as of September 2022, a total of N3.2 trillion was in circulation, of which N2.73 trillion was outside the vaults of the banks, describing the development as unacceptable.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

2023: How space technology can aid free, fair elections-NASRDA

2023: How space technology can aid free, fair elections-NASRDA

CAN condemns destruction of INEC offices, billboards by political thugs

CAN condemns destruction of INEC offices, billboards by political thugs

Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

Buhari unveils redesigned naira notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

APC doesn’t need logistics support from Wike – Umahi

APC doesn’t need logistics support from Wike – Umahi

Buni pledges to sustain fiscal transparency, due process in governance

Buni pledges to sustain fiscal transparency, due process in governance

FG to grow oil reserves to 40bn barrels by 2025 – Sylva

FG to grow oil reserves to 40bn barrels by 2025 – Sylva

Sanwo-Olu seeks state govts input in Electricity Bill

Sanwo-Olu seeks state govts input in Electricity Bill

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Photo used for the purpose of illustration. .

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register. (ICPC)

ICPC board member reacts to photos of minors on INEC voters’ register [Exclusive]

Brigadier-General Audu Ogbole James.

How General was crushed to death by 'drunk' soldier in Lagos barracks

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday