First Lady set to implement pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)

She said this while speaking with newsmen after her second meeting with members of the initiative’s governing board. She added that the RHI would impact tremendously on rural women through various empowerment intervention programmes.

The first lady also said she is not going to do any elaborate launch of the project but called on organisations and individuals to support her and her team on the project.

“We are doing very well, we will be meeting with all the wives of governors across the nation, we are just trying to tidy up some loose ends which we have done today.

“We are all ready to go, we are done with our registration with the Corporate Affairs. We have perfected our documents and members of board of trustees and the governing council are in.

“By next week, we would be giving you more details on the areas we are going to cover basically and by then, we will be meeting with all the wives of governors.

“We are very good to go but we are expecting well meaning Nigerians to partner with us because we are ready to start implementation if we can.”

In terms of getting other women involved, the first lady said that the rural women would be working with the wives of state governors.

“We have mothers in the state and the local government that are going to be working with the wives of governors in all the states just as I am working with them.

“Our mission is better life for families, charity work is what I have been doing. All the people can do is to trust us, and there are evidences of what we have done in the past.”

The wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, said that the meeting was very successful and productive.

“The agenda was for us to cross collate ideas with the wife of the president to see how we can all contribute ideas to the project since we are representing our geopolitical zones.

“Actually, anything that has to do with charity work just as she put it, both the international and local organisations are welcome.

“The door is open for people to support the project; the renewed hope project is going to be a team work for us to support Her Excellency.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the (RHI) will also improve the capacity of some of the vulnerable children and cater for Nigerian women and youths. The governing board members of the initiative include the First Lady, wife of the Vice President and the wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Salamatu Gbajabiamila.