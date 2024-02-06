First Lady Remi Tinubu wants Nigerian girls fully protected from FGM menace

Oluremi stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by her senior special assistant, media, Busola Kukoyi, in commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM.

She urged parents and guardians across the nation to protect the rights, vulnerability and well-being of the girl-child.

She further called on all stakeholders across the strata of the society to make deliberate effort to stop the unwholesome practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We commemorate the FGM under the theme, Her Voice, Her Future: Investing in Survivors Led Movements to End Female Genital Mutilation.

"We are once again reminded of the responsibility we bear to protect the rights, vulnerability and well-being of the girl child.

"Today, I call upon parents, particularly mothers, traditional leaders, and community leaders, where female genital mutilation persists to consider the damage and irreversible health implications inflicted on our daughters."

The first lady also said she acknowledged the progress made in the fight against FGM in the country.

She, however, said it was paramount for a collective move to confront the FGM practices that still persisted and causes irreparable harm to girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I commend all our first ladies of states, other NGOs, civil society organisations and health care professionals for lending their voices to the fight against FGM across the nation.