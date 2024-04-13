ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

News Agency Of Nigeria

He expressed gratitude to ECCIMA for affording the FIRS the invaluable opportunity to showcase its commitment to national development.

FIRS Acting-Chairman, Zacc Adedeji
FIRS Acting-Chairman, Zacc Adedeji

Recommended articles

The chief executive, who was represented by a staff of the organisation, Mrs Aisha Ribadu, said this on Friday at the FIRS special day at the ongoing 35th Enugu International Trade Fair.

Adedeji said that this success was a testament to its dedication to nurturing and empowering its workforce, and to ensuring they possessed the skills, knowledge and tools necessary to excel.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for its discerning choice of theme, “Promoting Made-in-Nigeria Products for Global Competitiveness”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIRS boss added that the choice of theme reflected the collective aspiration to not only dominate the African market but to assert relevance on the global stage.

“Investing in human capital is the cornerstone of sustainable development, and nations that prioritise human development inevitably experience enduring growth and prosperity.

“The FIRS has spearheaded transformative reforms aimed at diversifying revenue sources and enhancing the overall taxpayer experience.

“One of such initiatives is the introduction of the Taxpromax Solutions, an innovative e-service platform designed to empower taxpayers to fulfil their obligations seamlessly from anywhere at any time,” Adedeji said.

He expressed gratitude to ECCIMA for affording the FIRS the invaluable opportunity to showcase its commitment to national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a welcome address, the ECCIMA President, Odeiga Jideonwo, said that the essence of the special day was to bring the business community and the general public closer to the activities and operations of the FIRS.

Jideonwo, who was represented by the first Deputy President, Nnanyereugo Onyemelukwe, said that the FIRS should work in tandem with other agencies of government and stakeholders in the organised private sector.

He said that it would enable the FIRS to redefine and streamline tax administration and regime in the country.

” It will also bring about a society wherein the rich and poor will leverage each other in contributing to the development of the society in a fair and just manner, as it affects company tax by various businesses,” he said.

He commended the chief executive for its various innovations aimed at voluntarily bringing into the FIRS database, companies to boost the tax network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jideonwo added that it would also boost revenue with the attendant grace offered in the process to those who had been evading tax payments.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya set to break Guiness World record in New York

This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

This is uncalled for - Arewa Youths slam Gatwick Airport for denying Air Peace water salute

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

Channels TV reporter regains freedom less than 24 hours after abduction

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

US gifts Nigeria lab equipment for disease outbreak emergency response

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

FIRS recorded unprecedented progress in revenue collection in 2023 - CEO

Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

Troops kill 188 terrorists, arrest 330 others in 1 week

NYSC remains important stakeholder in electoral process in Nigeria - INEC

NYSC remains important stakeholder in electoral process in Nigeria - INEC

We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

We saved Obaseki from humiliation, but he's been unfair to us - PDP group

Naira best-performing currency in April, could trade below ₦1,000/$ - Goldman Sachs

Naira best-performing currency in April, could trade below ₦1,000/$ - Goldman Sachs

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu appeals for peace in Africa and global trouble spots

Here’s why increase in electricity tariff won’t affect you [Channels TV]

This is unreasonable - Labour Party asks FG to reconsider electricity tariff hike

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

NUC doesn't plan to shut Plateau University over certificate saga – Registrar

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration [Presidency]

VP Shettima arrives in Maiduguri for Eid-el-Fitr celebration