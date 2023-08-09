ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

News Agency Of Nigeria

Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service noted that his men were able to control the fire from spreading to other buildings around.

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha
Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Recommended articles

The is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, on Wednesday in Onitsha. Agbili said the Anambra Fire Service received a distress call of fire outbreak in a three-storey building at No 64 Venn Road by Sanish in Onitsha at about 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We immediately deployed our fire trucks and our diligent firefighters to the scene of fire.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and no life was lost.

“The fire partly affected the building and affected the goods at the ground floor as many vacuum flasks in the warehouse were destroyed”, he said.

Agbili said that his men were able to control the fire from spreading to other buildings around.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria