Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Fire gutted a warehouse in a three-storey building on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

at No. 64 Venn Road in Onitsha, Anambra.

The is contained in a statement signed by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, on Wednesday in Onitsha. Agbili said the Anambra Fire Service received a distress call of fire outbreak in a three-storey building at No 64 Venn Road by Sanish in Onitsha at about 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We immediately deployed our fire trucks and our diligent firefighters to the scene of fire.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and no life was lost.

“The fire partly affected the building and affected the goods at the ground floor as many vacuum flasks in the warehouse were destroyed”, he said.