FG will address infrastructure deficit, youth restiveness — Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government will address the challenges of infrastructure deficit, youth unemployment and restiveness in Borno and Nigeria in general.

The vice president is in Maiduguri for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

In a nutshell, we went with governor to pay homage to the Shehu of Borno; he raised some very poignant challenges facing the society; especially with regards to infrastructure deficit.

“We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Tinubu and that the challenges would be vigorously addressed especially the issue of especially the issues of the Dikwa-Gambolu-Ngala road.

“It will certainly be addressed; that of youth unemployment and youth restiveness will also be addressed.

“By and large, I am here to reassure of the maximum support of President Tinubu on all challenges confronting us as a society and as a people,’’ he said.

On his part, Sen. Tahir Monguno, (APC-Borno North), said that the vice president’s visit to his home state was a home coming as indicated in the massive reception he got.

Well, you know, the visit of the vice president to Borno, being his first official visit for Sallah festivities, is home coming.

“Home coming in the sense that the vice president was the governor of Borno for eight years and he represented a senatorial district for four years.

“So, his coming is home coming and a celebration of his various attainments in life as clearly manifested by the outpouring of support.

“The massive support from all corners as we entered Maiduguiri and the testimony of the Shehu of Borno to the fact that he is one of us.’’

Monguno said that the Shehu of Borno raised concerns on some challenges bedeviling the state like roads, agriculture and security. He said that the vice president assured that the Federal Government would find solutions to the problems highlighted by the traditional ruler.

So, all in all, the coming of the vice president to Borno today for the Sallah festivities is homecoming and the massive show of support is a clear manifestation of the fact that he is a grassroots politician.

“A politician that is loved his people; a politician that has really paid his dues to his people before he finally became the vice president of Nigeria,’’ he said.

