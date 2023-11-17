FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

Emefiele, who faces a six-count charge totaling ₦1.6 billion, appeared in court on Friday, vehemently denying the allegations.

The charges, initially comprising 20 counts amounting to ₦6.5 billion, were revised to six counts, focusing on the contentious vehicle acquisitions.

According to the amended charge sheet, Emefiele is accused of utilising his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a Central Bank of Nigeria staff.

Count one of the charge alleges that Emefiele, in 2018, used his influence to award a contract for the supply of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of ₦854,700,000 to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company where Yaro serves as a director.

The second count accuses Emefiele of similarly conferring an advantage on Yaro in 2018, awarding a contract for the supply of one Toyota Avalon at the cost of ₦99,900,000 to April1616 Investment Ltd.

Further charges detail Emefiele's alleged involvement in the procurement of Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicles, with contracts valued at ₦73 million and ₦73,800,000 awarded to April1616 Investment Ltd.

The Federal Government contends that Emefiele also awarded a contract in 2020 for the supply of two Toyota Hilux Shell Specification Vehicles at the cost of ₦44,200,000 to Yaro.