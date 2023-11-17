ADVERTISEMENT
FG reveals how Emefiele allegedly procured 43 vehicles in 2 years

Ima Elijah

Emefiele faces a six-count charge totaling ₦1.6 billion.

Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [guardian]
Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele [guardian]

Emefiele, who faces a six-count charge totaling ₦1.6 billion, appeared in court on Friday, vehemently denying the allegations.

The charges, initially comprising 20 counts amounting to ₦6.5 billion, were revised to six counts, focusing on the contentious vehicle acquisitions.

According to the amended charge sheet, Emefiele is accused of utilising his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro, a Central Bank of Nigeria staff.

Count one of the charge alleges that Emefiele, in 2018, used his influence to award a contract for the supply of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles at the cost of ₦854,700,000 to April1616 Investment Ltd, a company where Yaro serves as a director.

The second count accuses Emefiele of similarly conferring an advantage on Yaro in 2018, awarding a contract for the supply of one Toyota Avalon at the cost of ₦99,900,000 to April1616 Investment Ltd.

Further charges detail Emefiele's alleged involvement in the procurement of Toyota Landcruiser V8 vehicles, with contracts valued at ₦73 million and ₦73,800,000 awarded to April1616 Investment Ltd.

The Federal Government contends that Emefiele also awarded a contract in 2020 for the supply of two Toyota Hilux Shell Specification Vehicles at the cost of ₦44,200,000 to Yaro.

Emefiele, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, now awaits the court's ruling on his bail application scheduled for November 22, with the trial set to commence on November 28.

