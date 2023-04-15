FG pledges commitment to empowering nomads.

Dr. Sani Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said this in a statement by the Information Officer of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya, in Abuja.

Gwarzo was speaking during submission of concept note by NCNE for Critiquing and Production of training manuals for Nomadic Youth on Skills acquisition and sustainable livelihoods.

He underscored the need for the Commission to partner with the relevant agencies towards building the capacity of nomads through education, training and empowerment in various skills.

”We both have a lot to do in terms of training and empowerment of nomads,” he said.

The permanent secretary urged the executives of NCNE to use its radio services to intensify campaign towards reorientation of nomadic communities against any act of indiscipline.

Gwarzo also urged the commission to use their existing radio service to create awareness by airing the programmes of the Humanitarian Ministry.

In his response, the Executive Secretary of NCNE, Prof. Bashir Usman, said the commission had widened its scope to accommodate new realities occasioned by the devastating impact of climate change.

Usman said, the commission was initially established 1989 with the mandate to cater for the education of nomads, pastoralists, migrants and fish farmers.

He, however, said there was changes in their mode of operation due to the impact of climate change and insecurity which necessitated a review of the commission’s establishment act.

The NCNE boss also said, the review was necessary to respond to the emerging issues affecting the nomads in the country.

According to him, three different new Skill Acquisition Centres were established in addition to extra-moral classes for the educational advancement of the nomads.