FG moves NIMC to Ministry of Interior to smoothen passport processing

Bayo Wahab

The FG has reportedly started the process to harmonise the activities of the Nigerian Immigration Service and the National Identity Management Commission.

Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]
Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in fulfilment of his promise to ensure proper coordination of the identity data of Nigerians, has lately been making some modifications to the operations of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the agency that issues passports.

The move is said to be in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to remove all impediments and bottlenecks from obtaining passports.

Until now, the NIMC was domiciled under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

According to Daily Trust, an anonymous source in the Ministry of Communications disclosed that the process to harmonise the activities of the Nigerian Immigration Service and the National Identity Management Commission has started.

“The process is ongoing and should be finalised by Friday because there is another meeting scheduled for Friday,” the source said.

Recall that the Minister of Interior recently promised that Nigerians would soon enjoy efficient service from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Tunji-Ojo said his ministry is working with the NIS to ensure that the process for applying and obtaining passports is completed within two weeks.

To fast-track passport issuance, the minister in a recent interview on Channels TV said his ministry would go into partnership with post offices, financial institutions, and others to serve as enrolment centres.

Tunji-Ojo also promised to reduce the human factor in the passport application process, saying it breeds corruption.

