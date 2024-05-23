FG launches construction of 500 housing units in Kano

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, who performed the ceremony in Lambo in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano on Thursday, said the project tagged “Renewed Hope 500 Housing Estate and Cities, would provide affordable houses to Nigerians.

He said that President Bola Tinubu in February launched the Renewed Hope cities and estates project, with a 3,112-housing unit project in Karsana, Abuja.

“The Renewed Hope City in Kano will feature 100 units of one-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, 300 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows, and 100 units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of adhering to quality standards and timely completion, urging the contractors to deliver quality work within three months, and warning that substandard jobs would not be tolerated.

He highlighted various purchase options created to make homeownership accessible, including single-digit mortgage loans with up to 30-year terms, Rent-to-Own schemes, and outright purchase options.

“Construction of each housing unit is expected to create an average of 25 direct and indirect jobs, translating to approximately 6,250 jobs for the entire project,” he said.

He said that the houses were designed with affordability and future expansion in mind, allowing homeowners to enlarge their living spaces as their incomes improve.

“Construction of the 500 housing units is expected to generate over 12,500 jobs, highlighting the substantial value chain effects and positive economic impact of housing development.

“We have already awarded contracts for 3,500 housing units in those 13 states, which include Abia, Abuja, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Delta, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Sokoto, Osun, Oyo, Lagos and Yobe.

“The funding for these projects comes from the N50 billion 2023 Supplementary Budget of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development."