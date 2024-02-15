ADVERTISEMENT
FG, governors agree to create state police to combat insecurity

Bayo Wahab

The Minister of Information says a lot of meetings will still have to happen to discuss the modalities of achieving the idea.

President Bola Tinubu and state governors [Premium Times Nigeria]
President Bola Tinubu and state governors [Premium Times Nigeria]

This was part of the resolution of the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the governors on Thursday, February 15, 2024, in Abuja.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the FG and the governors agreed on the necessity of state policing.

He added that a lot of meetings will still have to happen to discuss the modalities of achieving the idea.

Now, there is also a discussion around the issue of state police. The Federal Government and the state governments are mulling the possibility of setting up state police,” he said.

“Of course, this is still going to be further discussed. A lot of work has to be done in that direction. Both the Federal Government and the state governments agree on the necessity of having state police. Now this is a significant shift. But as I said, more work needs to be done in that direction.

“A lot of meetings will have to happen between the Federal Government and the sub-nationals to see the modalities of achieving this. Now, these are some of the issues that have been discussed.”

There has always been a clamour for the creation of state police and this is the first time the Federal Government and state governments would reach an agreement on the matter.

Bayo Wahab

