Tinubu holds security, food crisis meeting with State governors ahead of AU summit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The meeting, which is not unconnected with the food situation and security in the country, has more than 27 governors and the deputy governor of Bauchi in attendance. The Federal Government had started releasing tonnes of assorted grains to the market as part of efforts to make food available, affordable, and accessible across the country.

Similarly, measures have been taken to arrest the rising criminal activities through synergy among the armed forces and other paramilitary organisations. President Tinubu is expected to leave for the AU summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia immediately after the meeting with the governors.

