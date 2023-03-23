FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

This was disclosed by Mr Niyi Adebayo, the Chairman of the State Steering Committee for the 2023 census in Ekiti State and Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, during the committee meeting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

All you should know about the change in date of 2023 national census

According to Adebayo, the enumeration exercise has been rescheduled to take place from the May 02, to May 07, having been moved from its initial date of March 29, to April 02, 2023. The postponement is to ensure that the exercise is hitch-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee Chairman further emphasized that the rescheduling of the headcount would allow for proper planning and in-depth preparation.

He called on members of the committee, particularly the sub-committees, to swing into action to ensure that the exercise is a success in the state.

Adebayo also assured the public that the committee would provide necessary information regarding the exercise.