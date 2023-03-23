ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Ima Elijah

A new date has been fixed for the conduct of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census by the Federal Government.

NATIONAL POPULATION CENSUS IN NIGERIA
NATIONAL POPULATION CENSUS IN NIGERIA

The Federal Government has announced a new date for the conduct of the 2023 National Population and Housing Census.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by Mr Niyi Adebayo, the Chairman of the State Steering Committee for the 2023 census in Ekiti State and Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management, during the committee meeting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

According to Adebayo, the enumeration exercise has been rescheduled to take place from the May 02, to May 07, having been moved from its initial date of March 29, to April 02, 2023. The postponement is to ensure that the exercise is hitch-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee Chairman further emphasized that the rescheduling of the headcount would allow for proper planning and in-depth preparation.

He called on members of the committee, particularly the sub-committees, to swing into action to ensure that the exercise is a success in the state.

Adebayo also assured the public that the committee would provide necessary information regarding the exercise.

Pulse Takeaway: The census is an exercise expected to be conducted once in ten years aimed at having accurate and up-to-date data on the people and buildings in a particular geographical location for developmental planning. The last population census was conducted in Nigeria in 2006.

SEE HISTORY OF NATIONAL POPULATION CENSUS IN NIGERIA

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state. (Tribune)

Sanwo-Olu wants Lagosians to ‘snap out of’ Lekki shooting incident

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ethnicity, religion will not divide us - Sanwo-olu assures Lagosians

MC Oluomo

MC Oluomo warns non-APC voters in Lagos to stay home on election day

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota. [Twitter:@mainlandfm]

One shot dead, voters detain police as election turns violent in Okota