FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

Bayo Wahab

Since the outbreak of the disease, a total of 63 deaths and 2,102 suspected cases have been recorded.

Joseph Terlumun
Joseph Terlumun

Joseph Terlumun, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, raised this concern on Thursday, July 4, 2024, during a press conference in Abuja.

According to Terlumun, since the outbreak of the disease, a total of 63 deaths and 2,102 suspected cases have been recorded.

Already, the recent rains have resulted in floods in many parts of the country.

He said, “We are calling on states and local government councils, to intensify and step up efforts to avert flood-related disasters in their domains as we approach the peak of the flooding season.

“At the national, some states have started experiencing some level of flooding and its associated disaster as of April this year. So far, more than three states such as FCT have experienced high levels of flooding, with several casualties recorded, including displacement of people and loss of properties.”

The release of water from dams often contributes to floods in Nigeria but according to the minister, there has been no release of water yet from any of the dams within and outside the country.

Bayelsa is one of many states affected by the floods in Nigeria
Bayelsa is one of many states affected by the floods in Nigeria
Terlumun advised Nigerians living along waterways to brace up as river flooding is expected to begin this month.

He said states that are like to be impacted by the impending floods include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Adamawa, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba and the FCT.

“Clearing of blocked drainage systems and canals, replications of people living along waterways and states and local governments, are encouraged to desilt river channels and canals in their respective constituents, to collect runoff water is part of the recommendation file for flood motifs,” the minister advised.

Terlumun’s warning on cholera came two days after Jide Idris, the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) listed Lagos, Bayelsa, Abia, Zamfara, Bauchi, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Rivers, and Delta as top 10 states affected by cholera outbreak.

