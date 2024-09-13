FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani on Friday in Abuja.

Ajani stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah, and by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.

