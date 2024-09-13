ADVERTISEMENT
FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud

News Agency Of Nigeria

Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani on Friday in Abuja.

Ajani stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.

Tunji-Ojo urged the Muslim Ummah, and by extension, Nigerians, to imbibe the spirit of patience, sacrifice and resilience.

While congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the occasion, the minister implored them to use the opportunity of the period to pray for enduring peace and a more prosperous nation.

