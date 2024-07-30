ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

News Agency Of Nigeria

NCoS official stated that any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever should steer clear of the custodial centres.

Haliru Nababa, Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) [Punch Newspapers]
Haliru Nababa, Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

Haliru Nababa, Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Abubakar Umar on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nababa emphasised that any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever should steer clear of the custodial centres.

“In view of the purported national protest scheduled to hold on August 1, the service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, the service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.

“Tampering with or attacking them will lead to breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general,” he said.

Nababa advised all members of the public to join hands with the Service to ensure the protection of correctional facilities. He said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility was “defiled”.

He added that the Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) had been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide. The NCoS boss appreciated the continuous cooperation of members of the public in ensuring peace and tranquility in and around correctional centres nationwide.

The public is also advised to report any suspicious plan or movement to our email: info@corrections.gov.ng or to our official website: www.corrections.gov.ng or call 09060004598 or 08075050006 directly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

Only 650 doctors serve 3.6 million in Kwara amid 'Japa Syndrome' challenges

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

We need peace not chaos — Alex Otti begs Abia youths to shun hunger protest

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

APC diaspora chieftain wants DSS to reveal sponsors of nationwide protests

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

Aiyedatiwa to create 5,000 remote job opportunities for residents in 5 years

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

16 ships await berthing at Lagos Ports with cargoes including petrol and wheat

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

Soldiers, Police, DSS and others storm Ibadan ahead of planned protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

Akpabio believes election losers are behind upcoming hunger protest

9m adolescent girls face intimate partner violence worldwide by age 20

9m adolescent girls face intimate partner violence worldwide by age 20

Pulse Sports

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Appeal Court affirms Ighodalo as PDP candidate

Sgt. Cynthia Maurice of the Nigerian Airforce during her PGAN sanctioned playing ability tests examination at HSD Golf Club Bayelsa [NAN]

Female officer makes history for Nigerian military

Falomo Barracks in Lagos [X.com]

NPF denies selling Falomo Barracks in Lagos, announces redevelopment plans

FCCPC fines Meta and WhatsApp $220 million for data privacy violations [TVC News]

After 3-year probe, FCCPC fines Meta, WhatsApp $220m for invasion of Nigerians' data