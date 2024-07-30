FG declares 256 custodial centres 'Red Zones' ahead of August 1 protests

Haliru Nababa, Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said this in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Abubakar Umar on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nababa emphasised that any person or group of persons who have no business whatsoever should steer clear of the custodial centres.

“In view of the purported national protest scheduled to hold on August 1, the service wishes to inform the public that the Custodial Centres have been designated as red zones.

“Furthermore, the service wishes to enjoin the public that Custodial and Non-custodial Centres are critical national assets which are germane to public safety as well as national security.

“Tampering with or attacking them will lead to breakdown of law and order, and further exacerbate the security of the society in general,” he said.

Nababa advised all members of the public to join hands with the Service to ensure the protection of correctional facilities. He said that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that no correctional facility was “defiled”.

He added that the Ministry of Interior Joint Taskforce (MOIJTF) had been activated to provide extra security in and around custodial facilities nationwide. The NCoS boss appreciated the continuous cooperation of members of the public in ensuring peace and tranquility in and around correctional centres nationwide.