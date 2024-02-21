FG continues rehabilitation of Third Mainland Bridge Thursday

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Kesha, who acknowledged the inconvenience that traffic diversions might cause motorists, appealed for patience and cooperation from members of the public.

She said that traffic would be diverted to enable the contractor to continue comprehensive repairs.

She said, ”This is to allow for timely completion of works on all sections of the bridge and to also ensure speedy hand-over of a newly-rehabilitated bridge to the motoring public with better comfort and smoother riding surfaces.”

She said that traffic diversion would continue for the duration of the repairs, advising motorists to cooperate with traffic officials and plan their journeys accordingly.

“Consequently, all Oworonshoki-bound motorists are hereby advised to continue to use alternative routes in the morning when the bridge would only be opened to the island-bound traffic.

“Conversely, island-bound motorists are also advised to continue to use alternative routes in the afternoon when the bridge would only be available for Oworonshoki-bound traffic.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimise discomfort during this period,” Kesha said.

