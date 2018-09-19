news

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of its national carrier project, Nigeria Air.

This was made known in a statement issued on Twitter by the minister of state for aviation, Hadi Sirika

On Wednesday, July 18, 2018, the minister unveiled Nigeria Air to investors on at the Farnborough International Air Show in UK.

Sirika said “I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim. All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always.”

As part of the arrangements, the airline was supposed to start operation on December 19, 2018.

The government also said that the national carrier will be entirely private sector controlled but the Nigerian government is financing its initial take-off.

Though a lot of Nigerians on social media were sceptical of the possibility of its take-off, the Federal Government gave assurances and even reeled out aircrafts that will be on the airline’s fleet.

How FG planned to run the national carrier

Speaking during his attempt to draw up support for the national carrier project, Sirika told newsmen that the Nigerian government will only be involved in the initial startup funding.

He said Nigeria will make a provision of $55 million as upfront startup which will be used to ensure the initial take-off of the airline later this year.