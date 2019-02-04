Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has called on the Attorney General of Nigeria (AGF), Abubakar Malami to withdraw the charges against the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The CJN was slammed with a six count charge by the Federal Government and subsequently arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

President Buhari also suspended Justice Onnoghen on Friday, January 25, 2019.

It is not right

Falana also called on Malami to ask the President to reverse the suspension of the CJN, saying it is wrong to remove a public officer on the basis of an order granted by a tribunal.

The lawyer made this known in a letter which he wrote to the AGF on Sunday, February 3, 2019, according to Daily Post.

In the letter, Falana said “Since the charge of false declaration of assets was filed against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal by the Code of Conduct Bureau, I have repeatedly requested you to use your good offices to discontinue the case.

“My request was anchored on the case of Elelu-Habeeb vs the Attorney-General of the Federation & ORS (2012) 40 WRN 1 where the Supreme Court held that by virtue of section 292 of the Constitution of Nigeria, the head of any of the judicial arm of state and federal governments cannot be removed from office without a prior investigation conducted by the National Judicial Council.

“Having confirmed that you have since submitted a petition to the national judicial council alleging grave misconduct against the chief justice, I am compelled to request you, once again, to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue the charge pending against his lordship at the code of conduct tribunal without any further delay.

“The charge should not be allowed to hang like a sword of Damocles on the head of the Chief Justice while he is being investigated by the national judicial council.

“In view of your implicit confidence in the ability of members of the national judicial council to resolve the matter, you ought to accede to the request to terminate the proceedings at the code of conduct tribunal forthwith.

“Even though by virtue of paragraph 10 (2) (a) of part 1 of the fifth schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Code of Conduct Tribunal is empowered to order any public officer to vacate office, the power cannot be exercised until such a public officer has been tried and convicted for breaching the provisions of the Code of Conduct for public officers.

“But as a public officer cannot be removed from office on the basis of an ex parte order granted by any court or tribunal in Nigeria, we urge you to advise president Buhari to reverse the suspension of the Chief Justice.”

Meanwhile, the Senate has withdrawn the case it filed at the Supreme Court against the suspension of Justice Onnoghen.