Female engineers teach elderly citizens new tech trends to bridge gap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former president of APWEN said technology was advancing daily, hence the need for older engineers to learn new applications like AI from younger ones.

L-R: Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers, Mr Adekunle Bello; Past President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Mrs Nkechi Isigwe; Former President APWEA, Mrs Idiat Amusu and Chairman APWEA Lagos Chapter, Mrs Atinuke Wuraola during a Public lecture on Reverse Mentoring for Female Engineers Elders on Wednesday in Lagos.
L-R: Chairman Nigeria Society of Engineers, Mr Adekunle Bello; Past President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Mrs Nkechi Isigwe; Former President APWEA, Mrs Idiat Amusu and Chairman APWEA Lagos Chapter, Mrs Atinuke Wuraola during a Public lecture on Reverse Mentoring for Female Engineers Elders on Wednesday in Lagos.

The event, which was held in Lagos to commemorate the International Day for Older Persons, featured a technology workshop, free health checks, discussions on Nigeria’s engineering at 63, and other programmes for elderly engineers.

The APWEN Lagos Chapter chairman, Dr. Atinuke Owolabi, said the workshop on new trends in engineering was an opportunity to enhance the knowledge and skills of the elderly.

Owolabi described the reverse mentoring aspect of the training, which involved Senior Mentor to Young Mentor pairing, as the most exciting aspect of the event.

She said the topic, “Reverse Mentoring for the Female Engineers Elders on New Trends,” captured the importance of bridging the generational gap in the profession.

She stressed the need for seasoned engineers to learn from the fresh perspectives of younger colleagues to stay relevant in the ever-evolving technological landscape.

“Our senior members bring a wealth of experience, industry insights, and a deep understanding of engineering principles that have stood the test of time.

“However, they can benefit immensely from the technological prowess and innovative thinking of our younger engineers.

“Likewise, our younger engineers can gain invaluable wisdom and guidance from the trailblasing careers of our elders,” she said.

She said embracing new trends and technologies would help both elders and youths to remain relevant to make meaningful contributions to the field while fostering collaboration.

“Reverse mentoring empowers the Next Generation in their career journeys and helps them unlock their full potential, paving the way for future success.

“This also creates a legacy as older engineers will have the opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the field of engineering by mentoring and nurturing the talents of those who will carry the torch forward,” she said.

Owolabi said APWEN was committed to a future where age would not be an impediment to the passion of the elderly for STEM.

She advised the older citizens to embrace the initiative to bridge the generational gap for an inclusive engineering community.

“Together, we can fulfill the promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for older persons, ensuring that our legacy in engineering endures for generations to come,” she said.

Mr Haastrup Adesoji, ICT Expert/Business Coach, spoke on the theme for the International Day for the Older Persons: “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.”

He said the training on new trends would energise the minds of the elderly and keep them productively engaged in driving national growth.

He called on the nation’s leadership to make policies that would target the development of the mind of the elderly, insisting that age was a thing of the mind and not the body.

Former president of APWEN, Mrs Idiat Amusu, who is a septuagenarian, said technology was advancing daily, hence the need for older engineers to learn new applications like AI from younger ones.

Amusu said age was in the mind and just a stage in life, adding that at 71 she was still learning and would keep learning to be mentally alert at all times.

Dr. Ihmade Okokpujie, Senior Lecturer/Researcher, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, speaking on “Reverse Mentorship Initiative” urged the elderly to have open minds towards being coached by the young.

Okokpujie, who joined the event virtually, explained the importance of mentorship, the advantages of the initiative, and the need for younger mentors to stay up to date on technology.

The guest lecturer advised elderly female engineers to engage in sporting activities to be physically active in addition to getting adequate sleep and attending conferences to improve their brains.

News Agency Of Nigeria

