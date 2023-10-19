ADVERTISEMENT
Third Mainland Bridge will be shut down for 24 hours this weekend for repairs

News Agency Of Nigeria

Motorists are advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed for seamless movement.

The Third Mainland Bridge is due for repairs
The Third Mainland Bridge is due for repairs

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, in a statement, said the government was ready to begin comprehensive rehabilitation works on the bridge starting with repairs of the critical portions.

Kesha said the federal government wished to inform the motoring public that it was currently working on plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge.

"However, in order to alleviate the pains currently being experienced on the bridge, the ministry would be carrying out palliative works on the most critically failed sections along the Adeniji bound carriageway on Sunday, October 22 preparatory to the comprehensive repair works," she said.

Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha [NAN]
She advised motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed for seamless movement.

"However, motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes where possible during the period of the palliative works as the Adeniji bound of the bridge will be closed to traffic from Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, 22 12.00 midnight," she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Third Mainland Bridge will be shut down for 24 hours this weekend for repairs

