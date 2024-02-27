ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president stated that the plant would also enhance the efficiency of the nation’s power sector.

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba [Business Hallmark]
FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba [Business Hallmark]

Recommended articles

In a speech at the inauguration of the Integrated Power Project (IPP), Tinubu said that the plant would also enhance the efficiency of the nation’s power sector. He said that the project bore testimony to the power of achieving one’s dreams. According to him, persistence in following one’s dream facilitates its actualisation.

The president, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended the Chairman of Geometric Power Generating Company, Prof. Barth Nnaji, for his doggedness towards his dream of building a power plant in Aba.

He said that although it took 20 years for the project to be achieved, it strongly confirmed that commitment and determination to a cause would always produce good results. Tinubu expressed delight over the completion of the project and the multifaceted benefits it would bring to the state and nation at large.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he was proud of Nnaji for his contribution toward boosting the power supply in the country. He also commended the President of AFREXIM Bank, Prof. Ben Oramah, for his consistency in promoting any cause that would bring sustainable growth and development to the country.

Tinubu described Oramah as a quintessential African, who used his platform not for personal aggrandisement but for the advancement of the cause of the blacks. He said that leadership remains a very crucial factor in the African setting, adding that Gov. Alex Otti of Abia had made a positive impact on the lives of the people through good governance.

“Today in Aba, I saw testimony of good leadership and I saw the outpouring of love and support for Otti.

“I was privileged to inaugurate the Queens Street, Jubilee Road and Umuoba Road.

“Your Excellency, posterity would be very kind to you, keep the flag flying and keep up the good work,” he told the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a speech, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said that the project comprised two parts, including the power generation company, Geometric Power Limited, and Abia Power Limited.

Adelabu said that the company had been licensed to generate 188 megawatts of electricity, which would be distributed to nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Abia. He also said that any power, which the residents and businesses did not use, would be delivered to the national grid.

He said: “The Federal Government has continually shown support to the project because of its strategic contribution to the development of Nigeria.

“I am confident that with this project, the power supply would improve greatly and Aba people would consistently pay their electricity bills, henceforth.

“The end is coming to estimated billing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will all get your meters and pay for the actual amount you incurred.

“The Federal Government would watch the performance of Geometric Power closely, when it succeeds, we will use it as a business model for others for radical improvement of the nation’s power sector,” Adelabu added.

In an address, Otti said that the Aba IPP would generate 141 megawatts of electricity and had permission to be expanded to 188 megawatts. The governor also said that the power generation and distribution facility had been built to supply uninterrupted power supply to businesses and households in the nine LGAs within the Aba axis.

He said that the project was a testament to the commitment of the Federal Government towards supporting private-sector investors in search of a robust model for the electricity value chain in the country.

He urged the residents to pay their electricity bills to facilitate steady operations of the facility and charged community leaders to work closely with security agents to guard against any form of vandalism of critical power supply infrastructure in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further urged the business division of the company to avoid any form of customer extortion and commended the commencement of its mass metering for households and business premises.

Earlier, Nnaji said that the project evolved 20 years ago out of the desire to provide additional and good quality power in Aba as well as increase the power supply in the country.

“It became apparent to us that the best way to ensure that Aba metropolis would quickly have reliable and affordable electricity was to build this autonomous power project to serve the metropolis with excess power delivered to the national grid.

“This desire for reliable electricity is what led us to Aba IPP.

“We appreciate the partners as well as the federal and state governments for their support to the success of this project,” Nnaji stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba

FG commissions power plant that's expected to supply 24/7 electricity in Aba

Aje festival will bring positive economic turnaround in Nigeria - Kolade

Aje festival will bring positive economic turnaround in Nigeria - Kolade

Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort

Lagos lawmaker hands out 8,500 food packs to residents to support Tinubu's effort

Ambode won't blame Tinubu for current problems, begs Nigerians to support him

Ambode won't blame Tinubu for current problems, begs Nigerians to support him

Ikotun residents abandon homes as NNPC spills petrol into road’s drainage

Ikotun residents abandon homes as NNPC spills petrol into road’s drainage

British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

British banking icon Jacob Rothschild dies at 87

Third Mainland Bridge to shut down for 24 hours between Wednesday, Thursday

Third Mainland Bridge to shut down for 24 hours between Wednesday, Thursday

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading