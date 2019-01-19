The Etsu of Aleita, Chief Gajana Ibrahim, who said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his palace, Aleita said the challenge had been on since October 2018.

The traditional ruler noted that in spite the problem, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) kept bringing increasing bills to the residents.

“We wrote a letter to AEDC Manager in Lugbe and she assured us that something would be done about it but up till now, nothing has been done.

“I am pleading with AEDC to rectify the problem and provide us with meter, because we cannot be paying for energy we did not consume.

“I also want to appeal to the Federal Government to provide more transformer for the community because of the increasing population in the community, “he said.

Mr Peter James, a resident, told NAN though AEDC supplied a small transformer to the community but noted that it could not supply adequate electricity to the residents.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government to provide more transformers for us because the load the transformer is carrying too much load, hence, the transformer keeps on breaking down.” he said.

Another resident, Hajiya Mariam Jamiu, a business woman said poor electricity supply had negative impact on the social and economic activities of the community.

“It is really affecting our business because if there is no light, business cannot move effectively, “ she said.

She also called on the government to quickly intervene and urged AEDC to provide meter for the community to justify the increasing bills being charged residents.

Reacting to the issue, the Public relations Officer for AEDC, then, Mr Ahmed Shekarau, told NAN that Area Manager of the zone taking care of the community had been contacted to resolve the problem.

Sherakaru, who spoke to NAN, shortly before resigning his appointment with with AEDC, assured the community that the problem would resolved in no distant future.