Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of naira

Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of Naira

Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi.

EFCC slams Fayose with 11 count charge, enlists 22 witnesses

Mr. Ayodele Fayose has pleaded not guilty to the charge of misappropriating  N30.8 billion during his spell as Governor of Ekiti.

Fayose arrived the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, in a white bus manned by stern looking security operatives, on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of naira play

A white bus brings Fayose to court



 

Fayose is being arraigned for alleged fraud and misappropriating billions of taxpayer funds. He has been slammed with an 11-count charge.

The showman

Fayose made a show of taking himself to EFCC headquarters on Tuesday, October 16, while spotting a black T-Shirt with the inscription: “EFCC, I’m here”.

The former governor is under investigation for allegedly receiving N1.3 billion from the Office of the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, through then-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions of naira play

Fayose steps into court



 

The EFCC also has a N1.3billion poultry fraud case against Fayose.

A former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), will serve as Fayose’s lawyer through his trial.

Fayose arrives court, pleads not guilty to stealing billions play

Fayose takes a brisk walk to court



 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of Fayose’s supporters were in court to cheer him through today's arraignment.

