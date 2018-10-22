Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Mr. Ayodele Fayose has pleaded not guilty to the charge of misappropriating N30.8 billion during his spell as Governor of Ekiti.

Fayose arrived the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, in a white bus manned by stern looking security operatives, on Monday, October 22, 2018.

Fayose is being arraigned for alleged fraud and misappropriating billions of taxpayer funds. He has been slammed with an 11-count charge.

The showman

Fayose made a show of taking himself to EFCC headquarters on Tuesday, October 16, while spotting a black T-Shirt with the inscription: “EFCC, I’m here”.

The former governor is under investigation for allegedly receiving N1.3 billion from the Office of the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, through then-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

The EFCC also has a N1.3billion poultry fraud case against Fayose.

A former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), will serve as Fayose’s lawyer through his trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a large number of Fayose’s supporters were in court to cheer him through today's arraignment.