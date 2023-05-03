The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on N6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate vowed to unravel all the property owned and sold by the Federal Government in various states and FCT and the payment mode of the ground rent.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola

Recommended articles

Fashola said this when the Senate ad hoc committee chaired by Sen. Adamu Aliero (PDP-Kebbi) visited the ministry on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on March 29, set up an ad hoc committee to investigate and recover the over N6 trillion accrued from the non-payment of ground rent from property owners across the country.

The motion was moved by Sen. Yusuf Yusuf (PDP-Taraba).

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashola, during the meeting, told the Senate committee that the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) that issued receipts on the property, was under the purview of the SGF and not his ministry.

The minister said that he only knew about the activities of the PIC after requests were forwarded to him to sign Certificate of Occupancy on the property.

He said, “About two years or so when they started passing C-of-Os to me to sign and I said where is the delegation. Because the power to sign C-of-Os are vested in the President for land belonging to federal government and in the state governors for lands belonging to the states.

“In the process, I saw a body called the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC), the body that was supposedly issuing receipts and all of that. Anytime I sought to find this body, nobody showed up.

“As we are getting close to the end of term, I now formally wrote, I asked the Director of Lands to write them, to ask to tell me what they are doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They (PIC) replied that they are not accountable to our office and they are in the SGF office and that they report to the presidency.

“So, as far as your letter seeks to ask us to account for the PIC, they don’t report to us.

“I will advise that you direct your enquires about what the PIC does to the SGF since the organisation does not report to me, I cannot account for them.”

He said that most of the C-of-Os that he had signed were the pending requests dating back to 15, 20 years.

“In the last few years, some CofOs that have come to me, I have issued queries about them about the way payment was done,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliero, while briefing reporters after the meeting, said that his panel would engage the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC) over the disposal of federal government ground rent next week.

He said that about N18 billion had been recovered and that efforts are being made to collect the balance.

Aliero said: “They explained to us how much has been collected so far. They have close to N18 billion and efforts are been made to collect the remaining money.

“Within the next three weeks, we will come back for an update. I’m sure they will be able to collect whatever is due to the federal government on all federal government property either sold or still under the hold of the federal government,” he said.

He assured that his committee would unravel all the property owned and sold by the Federal Government in various states and FCT and the payment mode of the ground rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will agree with me that in this era of revenue shortfall and federal government is trying to diversify all sorts of revenue other than oil. When they hear N6 trillion, definitely, a lot of attention will be given to it.

“I know the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is doing its best to diversify revenue collection. We have a nominal increase from N800 billion in 2017 to over N5 trillion now.

“If we have ground rent added to it, certainly it will reduce incidence of borrowing by the federal government.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on N6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on N6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

EFCC, ICPC ask court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit seeking Atiku’s probe

EFCC, ICPC ask court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit seeking Atiku’s probe

You're crossing the line with your accusations - APC cautions Obi

You're crossing the line with your accusations - APC cautions Obi

Doguwa touts 4 wives, 28 children as proof of his competence as Speaker

Doguwa touts 4 wives, 28 children as proof of his competence as Speaker

Tinubu hails 'dependable' Wike for contributing to his election victory

Tinubu hails 'dependable' Wike for contributing to his election victory

Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates