Fashola dodges questions on whether he’ll play any role in Tinubu’s govt

Bayo Wahab

Fashola refuses to give straightforward answers to all questions about his prospect in Tinubu's government.

President Bola Tinubu and former Minister of Works, Babatunde. [TheCable]
The former Governor of Lagos State, who has not been actively involved in political activities since the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in May 2023, was a guest on Nigeria Info’s Daily Digest with Jimi Disu on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Fashola, a close ally of President Bola Tinubu served as his (Tinubu) Chief of Staff when the president was governor of Lagos State, and due to their relationship, many Nigerians had thought the ex-minister would play a significant role in the present administration.

But the ex-minister is ostensibly not willing to speak on whether he would be a member of Tinubu’s cabinet as he refused to give straightforward answers to questions about his prospect in Tinubu’s government.

When asked if he is going to have any role to play in this government, Fashola dodged the question saying “Everybody serves at the pleasure of the president.”

Again, the show anchor, Jimi Disu asked if he was ever called upon when the president was setting up his cabinet, Fashola responded laconically saying, “I think your prayers have been answered, I am resting.”

Disu further asked to know if Fashola would join Tinubu’s administration if he’s called upon after a cabinet shake-up, he said he doesn’t get ahead of himself.

“I don’t get ahead of myself, like I said, everybody serves at the pleasure of the president,” Fashola replied.

In his final effort to get a definite response on his prospect in Tinubu’s government, Disu asked if Fashola would make himself available if he’s called upon, but the ex-minister won't give in as he replied with his initial response saying, “Everybody serves at the pleasure of the president.”

