7 things to know about new Chief of Army Staff Farouk Yahaya
A few quick facts about Nigeria's new army chief.
Farouk Yahaya is COAS (Presidency) Pulse Nigeria
Yahaya replaces Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a military plane crash, alongside 10 other officers, on May 21, 2021.
Here are a few things to know about the nation's new army chief:
- The new Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) was born on January 5, 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state. That means he is 55 years old.
- He commenced his cadet training on September 27, 1985 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on September 22, 1990. Maj Gen Yahaya has held several positions including Staff, Instructional and Command.
- Some of Yahaya's previous positions within the army are: Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.
- He also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Commander Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya). He was also Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.
- Until his appointment as army chief, Maj Gen Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI. This operation was put together to counter terrorism and insurgency in the restive northeast region of Nigeria.
- He speaks and writes four languages, including Arabic and Spanish.
- Gen Yahaya loves cracking jokes. He also listens to local music a lot.
