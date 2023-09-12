Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

News Agency Of Nigeria

They attributed the noticeable improvements in the harmonious working relationship between security agencies since President Tinubu assumed office.

Nigerian farmers in a corn field
Nigerian farmers in a corn field

Recommended articles

The organisation, in a statement released on Tuesday, September 13, 2023, in Abuja, lauded the collaborative initiatives led by the two leaders, emphasising the tangible progress achieved in bolstering peace and security nationwide in recent months.

Malam Adamu Haruna, President of the Coalition for Peace, and Jonah Simon, the Secretary, jointly signed the statement, reaffirming the group's commitment to recognising and celebrating those efforts that foster a safer Nigeria.

They attributed the noticeable improvements in the harmonious working relationship between security agencies as a pivotal reason behind the current pressure on terrorists and criminals, who now find themselves on the run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the positive impact of these security improvements, the organisation noted that farmers have regained their confidence and are returning to their fields for planting during the ongoing rainy season.

This development marks a notable departure from the previous administration, during which insecurity cast a dark shadow over the lives of farmers and vulnerable community residents, who fell victim to killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence.

The Coalition for Peace emphasised the administration's swift response to distress calls, particularly in acting upon intelligence reports, which have resulted in the disruption of attacks and the arrest of criminals.

The group praised the fruitful interagency cooperation and harmonious working relationship as contributing factors to the enhanced security environment across the nation.

"There is no doubt about this fact, which President Tinubu and the NSA should be commended for," the statement read, "It is worth noting that farmers have returned to their fields due to their confidence in the government's prompt response to security threats, thus significantly reducing security challenges."

ADVERTISEMENT

The organisation further lauded the recent revelation of the substantial number of terrorists neutralised by the current administration, underscoring the government's resolute commitment to tackling insecurity.

The Coalition for Peace acknowledged that "prompt security response and action on intelligence" have been instrumental in achieving these milestones since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

BREAKING: Tinubu returns to Abuja after diplomatic visits to India, UAE

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

MTN dominates Anambra telecom market with 50% share

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

74% of Nigerian men confirmed as biological fathers between 2022, 2023

Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

Tribunal nullifies Bagos' victory, declares LP's Ajang Alfred winner in Plateau

APC accuses Governor Adeleke of prioritising glamour over development

APC accuses Governor Adeleke of prioritising glamour over development

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

DSS arrests King of Akoh Kingdom in connection with murder of police officer

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Ogun lawmaker denies inflating road contract figures from ₦9bn to ₦54bn

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president