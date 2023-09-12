'Farmers are back to farm,' Tinubu, Ribadu get praised for boosting security

The organisation, in a statement released on Tuesday, September 13, 2023, in Abuja, lauded the collaborative initiatives led by the two leaders, emphasising the tangible progress achieved in bolstering peace and security nationwide in recent months.

Malam Adamu Haruna, President of the Coalition for Peace, and Jonah Simon, the Secretary, jointly signed the statement, reaffirming the group's commitment to recognising and celebrating those efforts that foster a safer Nigeria.

They attributed the noticeable improvements in the harmonious working relationship between security agencies as a pivotal reason behind the current pressure on terrorists and criminals, who now find themselves on the run.

Highlighting the positive impact of these security improvements, the organisation noted that farmers have regained their confidence and are returning to their fields for planting during the ongoing rainy season.

This development marks a notable departure from the previous administration, during which insecurity cast a dark shadow over the lives of farmers and vulnerable community residents, who fell victim to killings, kidnappings, and sexual violence.

The Coalition for Peace emphasised the administration's swift response to distress calls, particularly in acting upon intelligence reports, which have resulted in the disruption of attacks and the arrest of criminals.

The group praised the fruitful interagency cooperation and harmonious working relationship as contributing factors to the enhanced security environment across the nation.

"There is no doubt about this fact, which President Tinubu and the NSA should be commended for," the statement read, "It is worth noting that farmers have returned to their fields due to their confidence in the government's prompt response to security threats, thus significantly reducing security challenges."

The organisation further lauded the recent revelation of the substantial number of terrorists neutralised by the current administration, underscoring the government's resolute commitment to tackling insecurity.