ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAAC shares ₦1.08trn November revenue to FG, states, LGCs

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the communique, total revenue of ₦1.620 trillion was available in the month of November.

Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)
Naira-Notes (PremiumTimes)

Recommended articles

This is according to the communique issued by the FAAC at its meeting on Friday.

The communique said that the distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of ₦376.306 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of ₦335.656 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of ₦11.952 billion and Exchange Difference revenue of ₦364.869 billion.

According to the communique, total revenue of ₦1.620 trillion was available in the month of November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Total deductions for cost of collection was 60.960 billion; total transfers, interventions and refunds was 470.592 billion.

“Gross statutory revenue of 882.560 billion was received for the month of November. This was higher than the 660.090 billion received in the month of October by 222.470 billion.

“The gross revenue available from VAT in November was 360.455 billion. This was higher than the 347.343 billion available in October by 13.112 billion,” it said.

The communique said that from the ₦1.088.783 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received ₦402.867 trillion, the state governments received ₦351.697 billion and the LGCs received ₦258.810 billion.

“A total sum of 75.410 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared with the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the 376.306 billion distributable statutory revenue, the Federal Government received 174.908 billion, the State governments received 88.716 billion and the LGCs received 68.396 billion.

“The sum of 44.286 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue,” it said.

It said that the federal government received ₦50.348 billion, the state governments received ₦167. 828 billion and the LGCs received ₦117.480 billion from the ₦335.656 billion distributable VAT revenue.

“The communique further said that from the 11.952 billion EMTL, the Federal Government received 1.793 billion, the State Governments received 5.976 billion and the LGCs received 4.183 billion.”

It added that the federal government received ₦175.817 billion from the ₦364.869 billion exchange difference revenue, while the state governments received ₦89.177 billion, and the LGCs received ₦68.751 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The sum of ₦31.124 billion (13 per cent of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

“In the month of November, companies income tax, excise duty, petroleum profit tax, oil and gas royalties and VAT increased considerably, while CET levies, Import Duty and EMTL recorded decreases,” it said.

It announced that the balance in the Excess Crude Account was 473.754 million dollars.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Unilorin Prof urges govt to inflict jail term, severe punishment on tax evaders

Unilorin Prof urges govt to inflict jail term, severe punishment on tax evaders

Taraba Gov presents ₦311 billion Appropriation Bill for 2024

Taraba Gov presents ₦311 billion Appropriation Bill for 2024

Lagos govt curbing youth restiveness through Countdown Fiesta - Commissioner

Lagos govt curbing youth restiveness through Countdown Fiesta - Commissioner

Customs to liaise with Blue Economy Minister on barging regulation

Customs to liaise with Blue Economy Minister on barging regulation

NEMA says 16,000 families, 6,000 farmers affected by flood in Lagos

NEMA says 16,000 families, 6,000 farmers affected by flood in Lagos

Tinubu assures genuine foreign investors of fund reparations

Tinubu assures genuine foreign investors of fund reparations

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

Shettima inaugurates committee to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria

Shettima inaugurates committee to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria

FAAC shares ₦1.08trn November revenue to FG, states, LGCs

FAAC shares ₦1.08trn November revenue to FG, states, LGCs

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betta Edu received Bishop David Oyedepo's blessing to become a minister. [Punch]

Betta Edu says Bishop Oyedepo prayed for her to become minister at Shiloh 2022

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Nigeria’s manpower sufficient for economic, national development - Tinubu

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Niger Government pledges support for NDLEA on drug free society

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Accidental bombing of civilians won't happen again - CDS assures Nigerians